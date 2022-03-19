© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Republicans move to tighten public benefits

By Ryland Barton
Published March 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

[embed]https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220318160432-KPD031822PODCAST.mp3[/embed]

This week in Kentucky politics…

It's crunch time at the the legislature and lawmakers are quickly advancing bills before the  veto period, which begins in a couple short weeks.

Republicans advanced a bill to tighten rules on welfare benefits like food assistance and Medicaid, despite pleas from advocates.

Sports betting is gaining traction in the General Assembly. A handful of gambling measures passed out of the House this week, but there's less interest in the Senate.

And some lawmakers want to set up a fund to resettle refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

WFPL's Jonese Franklin joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
