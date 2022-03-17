Money Memories: The surprising similarities between money and physical fitness

Norma Reyes is a career mindset coach who helps successful Latinas overcome self-doubt and imposter syndrome while on their professional journeys. She is also the host of the "Manifest Your Career" podcast. In this episode, Reyes talks to host Ilona Limonta-Volkova about growing up in a non-traditional Mexican household, how that shaped her independence around money, and the financial lessons she hopes to pass on to her children.

