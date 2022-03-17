© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Money Memories: The surprising similarities between money and physical fitness

By LPM Podcasts
Published March 17, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT
Norma Reyes is a career mindset coach who helps successful Latinas overcome self-doubt and imposter syndrome while on their professional journeys. She is also the host of the "Manifest Your Career" podcast. In this episode, Reyes talks to host Ilona Limonta-Volkova about growing up in a non-traditional Mexican household, how that shaped her independence around money, and the financial lessons she hopes to pass on to her children.

Listen to the episode:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/2D96A4/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/moneymemories/20220315095643-Norma-3_14_2212.41PM.mp3

