'In Conversation' explores money management and personal finance

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published February 25, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST
LIster to the show:

Your credit score doesn’t determine your worth—but it can greatly affect your access and opportunities. And if money management isn’t something you learned about as a kid, it’s hard to figure out how to catch up.

This week on “In Conversation” we discussed personal finance and financial literacy. Do you need a budget, and how do you tackle making one? Which debts should you pay off first? And how can you take what you make now and use it to plan for a more financially secure future?

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
