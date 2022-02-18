© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This week ‘In Conversation’: The state of higher education in the region

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published February 18, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST
U of L - University of Louisville - Uofl (6)
U of L students on campus

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220218130602-FinalICPodcast_HigherEd02182022.mp3

Education news tends to focus on high schools and grade schools. But what about higher education — how are COVID-19 and education bills, for example, affecting colleges and universities?

On this week’s “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett talked to regional college and university leaders about their issues, challenges, and aspirations.

 

