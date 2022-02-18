This week ‘In Conversation’: The state of higher education in the region

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220218130602-FinalICPodcast_HigherEd02182022.mp3

Education news tends to focus on high schools and grade schools. But what about higher education — how are COVID-19 and education bills, for example, affecting colleges and universities?

On this week’s “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett talked to regional college and university leaders about their issues, challenges, and aspirations.