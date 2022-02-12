© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lawmakers advance cuts to unemployment

By Ryland Barton
Published February 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST
kpd kentucky politics distilled
This week in Kentucky politics…Republicans quickly advanced a bill to cut benefits for unemployed people. A bill banning trans girls from girls sports passed out of a legislative committee. And the lawsuit challenging Kentucky’s redistricting maps got its first hearing. Jonese Franklin from member station WFPL joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton