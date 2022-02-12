Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lawmakers advance cuts to unemployment

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220211172224-KPDPodcast021122.mp3 Listen

This week in Kentucky politics…Republicans quickly advanced a bill to cut benefits for unemployed people. A bill banning trans girls from girls sports passed out of a legislative committee. And the lawsuit challenging Kentucky’s redistricting maps got its first hearing. Jonese Franklin from member station WFPL joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.