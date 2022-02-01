© 2022 Louisville Public Media

‘In Conversation’ explores how German and American schools teach about the painful parts of history

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published February 1, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST
CriticalMomentPhoto
Stephanie Wolf
/
Breckinridge Metropolitan High School social studies teacher Kumar Rashad teaches a lesson on rebellions among enslaved people in the United States.

Note: Due to severe weather, this episode has been rescheduled for March 4.

The German educational system has the daunting task of teaching about the Holocaust and the rise of the Nazi Party. Can their approach inform how schools in the U.S. teach about atrocities in our own country’s past? 

On this week’s “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett talks about the difficulties of teaching about race in America, particularly with current legislative attempts to limit curriculum about race in the public school system. 

Our panel includes WFPL's Jess Clark and Stephanie Wolf, who created the documentary "A Critical Moment," and Professor Jamel K. Donner, Associate Professor of Education with The Center for Racial & Social Justice at William & Mary.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-8255 with your thoughts and questions.

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
