Kentucky Politics Distilled: Dems whiff at filing deadline

This week in Kentucky politics: A new poll shows Gov. Andy Beshear with a high approval rating. The stage is set for who’s running in this year’s elections. And lawmakers want the power to call themselves in for a special legislative session. Jonese Franklin from member station WFPL joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.