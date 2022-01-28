© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Dems whiff at filing deadline

By Ryland Barton
Published January 28, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST
This week in Kentucky politics: A new poll shows Gov. Andy Beshear with a high approval rating. The stage is set for who’s running in this year’s elections. And lawmakers want the power to call themselves in for a special legislative session. Jonese Franklin from member station WFPL joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

