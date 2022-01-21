© 2022 Louisville Public Media

‘In Conversation’ unpacks the issues in this Kentucky legislative session

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published January 21, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST
Many big-ticket items are under consideration during this session of the Kentucky General Assembly: the budget, redistricting, education bills, abortion, laws regarding criminal justice, the legalizing of medical cannabis, and more.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett talked to reporters Ryland Barton, Jess Clark and Becca Schimmel, along with Dee Pregliasco with the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, to examine and explain the proposed bills and laws, and discuss their possible implications. 

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
