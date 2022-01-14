Kentucky Politics Distilled: Beshear makes case for sweeping budget

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220114150558-KPD011422Podcast.mp3 Listen

This week in Kentucky politics…Governor Andy Beshear unveiled his budget plan. The legislature passed a redistricting plan during a rare Saturday session. And in a bipartisan moment, lawmakers passed a $200 million relief bill to help communities affected by last month’s tornadoes. Jonese Franklin from member station WFPL joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.