Kentucky Politics Distilled: Beshear makes case for sweeping budget

By Ryland Barton
Published January 14, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST
kpd kentucky politics distilled
This week in Kentucky politics…Governor Andy Beshear unveiled his budget plan. The legislature passed a redistricting plan during a rare Saturday session. And in a bipartisan moment, lawmakers passed a $200 million relief bill to help communities affected by last month’s tornadoes. Jonese Franklin from member station WFPL joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton