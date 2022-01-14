© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

‘In Conversation’ explores the legacy of bell hooks, Kentucky native and cultural icon

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published January 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST
bell hooks book covers
Pluto Press
/

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20220114122708-FinalICPodcast_bellhooks01142021.mp3

bell hooks was a widely regarded author, activist, and academic who explored the intersection of sexism and racism in American society. She was also a Kentucky native, with deep roots in the state. hooks died at the age of 69 last month in Berea, Kentucky.  

On this week’s “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett talked with friends and colleagues of bell hooks, and Kentucky poet laureate Crystal Wilkinson reflects on hooks’ influence, her legacy, and their friendship. 

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson