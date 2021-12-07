© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Great Podversations: Mary Roach and Peter Sagal

Published December 7, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST
Mary Roach and Peter Sagal
Writer Mary Roach and NPR host Peter Sagal discuss Roach’s latest book, “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law.” Mary Roach is the author of six New York Times bestsellers. She's written for National Geographic, Wired, The New York Times Magazine and Clinical Anatomy. 

Peter Sagal is the host of the Peabody Award-winning NPR news quiz show“Wait Wait . . . Don't Tell Me!” He is a playwright, screenwriter, amateur athlete, and host of several documentaries, including "Constitution USA with Peter Sagal" on PBS. 

Listen to the episode:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20211201110043-GPEp33RoachAndSagal.mp3

 

 

 

 

