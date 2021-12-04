© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Anti-abortion lawmaker running for Ky. Supreme Court

By Ryland Barton
Published December 4, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST
kpd kentucky politics distilled
https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20211203162328-KPD120321PODCAST.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics, an anti-abortion legislator is running for the state Supreme Court as Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance of the U.S. Supreme Court. Attorney General Daniel Cameron notched two legal victories as federal vaccine mandates were struck down in the courts. And a Democratic legislator has filed a bill to decriminalize cannabis possession. WFPL's Jonese Franklin joins Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton