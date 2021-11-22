© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Great Podversations: Kathryn Paige Harden and Carl Zimmer

By Laura Ellis, LPM Podcasts
Published November 22, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST
Kentucky Author Forum
Writer and professor Kathryn Paige Harden discusses her book "The Genetic Lottery: Why DNA Matters for Social Equality," with journalist and author Carl Zimmer.

Kathryn Paige Harden is a professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, where she leads the Developmental Behavior Genetics lab and co-directs the Texas Twin Project. In 2017, she was honored with an award from the American Psychological Association for her distinguished scientific contributions to the study of genetics and human individual differences.

Carl Zimmer writes the "Matter" column for The New York Times. He has won the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Journalism Award three times, and he teaches science writing at Yale.

Listen to the episode:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20211115152230-GP32HardenZimmer.mp3

 

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
