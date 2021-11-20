© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Beshear merges cabinets that handled unemployment

By Ryland Barton
Published November 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST
This week in Kentucky politics:

Gov. Andy Beshear announced he’s merging theLabor Cabinet and the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, two major agencies that handled the state's troubled unemployment system throughout the pandemic.

Republican legislators expressed skepticism about Louisville’s new police review board.

And the state’s ethics commission alleged that former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes misused her office for political purposes.

WFPL'sJonese Franklin joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

News Kentuckypolitics
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
