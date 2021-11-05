© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

‘In Conversation’ revs up to discuss the Kentucky auto industry

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published November 5, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT
Trace Die Cast workers
Becca Schimmel
/
Trace Die Cast workers make auto parts used in Ford and GM vehicles.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20211105142741-FinalICPodcast_AutoIndustry11052021.mp3

Watch out, bourbon and horse racing, the auto industry is catching up to be one of the things Kentucky is most known for.

More than 500 automotive-related companies reside in Kentucky. And Gov. Andy Beshear announced last month that Ford Motor Company selected Glendale for a $5.8 billion project to build two battery plants, which are expected to create 5,000 jobs. 

This week on “In Conversation” with host Rick Howlett, we discussed cars, car parts, supply chain problems, and what all this means for economic development and jobs in Kentucky. And we looked at how Kentucky’s auto industry compares to that of other states.

Auto fun fact: the average car is made up of 30,000 parts — a few more buttons and cranks than the Ford Model T. 

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson