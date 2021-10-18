New season of 'Dig' podcast examines LMPD's last five years

In 2016, Louisville was poised to make radical changes in policing.

The Department of Justice chose Louisville as one of 15 cities that would lead the nation in police reform. A DOJ representative visited and called LMPD's plan "astonishing" and "amazing." LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said his department would focus on building trust and legitimacy "in our most troubled and most challenging of neighborhoods."

But today, the chasm between the police and Louisville's Black communities seems even wider than it was then. How did we go from a national leader in policing reform to an epicenter of national protests against the police?

That's what we delve into in season 2 of our investigative podcast, "Dig."

Reporters from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and Newsy spent the last year digging into the promises made in 2016, and what's happened since.

In the podcast, you'll hear from current and former law enforcement officials about systemic barriers they've faced within the department. From community leaders who still believe change is possible — and some who don't. From politicians, who hold the cards but don't face the same kinds of consequences the community does.

And from the people of Louisville — mostly west Louisville — whose lives have been most profoundly affected by the police department's failure to meaningfully change.

The full season is available now. Here's how to listen.

