Great Podversations: Anne-Marie Slaughter and Sarah J. Jackson

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson, LPM Podcasts
Published October 8, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT
Professor, writer, and CEO Anne-Marie Slaughter discusses her book “Renewal: From Crisis to Transformation in Our Lives, Work, and Politics" with professor and author Sarah J. Jackson.

Anne-Marie Slaughter is the CEO of New America and Professor Emerita of Politics and International Affairs at Princeton University. Sarah J. Jackson is the author of two books, a 2019 New America National Fellow and 2020 Andrew Carnegie Fellow.

Listen to the podcast: 

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20211006134342-GPep29SlaughterAndJackson.mp3

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
