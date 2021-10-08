Great Podversations: Anne-Marie Slaughter and Sarah J. Jackson

Professor, writer, and CEO Anne-Marie Slaughter discusses her book “Renewal: From Crisis to Transformation in Our Lives, Work, and Politics" with professor and author Sarah J. Jackson.

Anne-Marie Slaughter is the CEO of New America and Professor Emerita of Politics and International Affairs at Princeton University. Sarah J. Jackson is the author of two books, a 2019 New America National Fellow and 2020 Andrew Carnegie Fellow.

