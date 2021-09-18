© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Nearly All Schools To Require Masks

By Ryland Barton
Published September 18, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, almost all Kentucky school districts have announced they’ll require masks after the legislature scrapped the statewide mandate. The Senate president says the governor might call another special legislative session to attract and retain healthcare workers. And a court heard arguments over the new tax break for donating to private school scholarships.

Listen to the episode:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20210917173113-KPD091721_MostSchoolsToRequireMasks.mp3

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton