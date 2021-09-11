Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lawmakers Ax School Mask Mandate

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Andy Beshear called a special legislative session to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers got rid of the school mask mandate and gave schools slightly more flexibility to go to remote learning during the pandemic. And the virus continues to surge across the state and strain hospital capacity. WFPL Education Reporter Jess Clark joins Kentucky Public Radio's Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

