Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lawmakers Ax School Mask Mandate

By Ryland Barton
Published September 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Andy Beshear called a special legislative session to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers got rid of the school mask mandate and gave schools slightly more flexibility to go to remote learning during the pandemic. And the virus continues to surge across the state and strain hospital capacity. WFPL Education Reporter Jess Clark joins Kentucky Public Radio's Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20210910165635-KPD091021_legistlators_ax_mask_mandate.mp3

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
