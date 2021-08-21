© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: COVID-19 Surges, No New Mandates Yet

By Ryland Barton
Published August 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, the coronavirus continues to slam hospitals across the state, but Gov. Andy Beshear isn’t imposing any new restrictions. A Republican lawmaker filed a bill to ban businesses from requiring employees to get the vaccine. And Mitch McConnell said he’s perplexed by people who don’t want to get the vaccine.

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20210820191423-KPD082021_COVIDSurgeButNoNewMandates.mp3

 

 

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
