Kentucky Politics Distilled: Fancy Farm And Vaccine Politics

By Ryland Barton
Published August 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics… politicians have been gearing up for Fancy Farm, which is still happening this weekend despite the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Mitch McConnell started airing radio ads urging people to get the vaccine. And Gov. Andy Beshear hasn’t issued a new mask mandate, but says he’s not taking it off the table.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives.
