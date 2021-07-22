© 2022 Louisville Public Media

The Artistic Heart: Active Listening is your Gateway to Great Work

By LPM Podcasts
Published July 22, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT
LPM Podcasts
Can you hear me? Can you REALLY hear me? Do you not only hear the words I'm saying but the subtext beneath them? In this episode of "The Artistic Heart," your hosts not only explain the art of active listening but how it can vastly improve your craft. This time around, you best listen with your ears, your eyes, your heart, and your soul.

 

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/theartisticheart/20210623102231-ah_10.mp3

 

 

