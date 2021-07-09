© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This Week In Conversation: Name, Image, Likeness and College Athletes

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published July 9, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT
Michelle Hutchins | Louisville Athletics
/

The most recognizable “face” of a college or university can often be a popular  athlete. Yet, until recently, the athletes haven’t been able to earn money from being unofficial ambassadors.

But college athletes now get to profit from endorsements, sponsorships, appearances, marketing opportunities or just being able to tutor for extra cash.

Last month, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (“NCAA”) violated antitrust laws by not allowing student-athletes to leverage their ability to get paid.  

The NCAA has since changed its bylaws to allow them to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness.

We talk to experts who will explain what this decision means, the practical implications of the change and what other ways this is a game changer. 

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210709132519-FinalICPodcast_CollegeAthletes07092021.mp3

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson