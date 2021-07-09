This Week In Conversation: Name, Image, Likeness and College Athletes

The most recognizable “face” of a college or university can often be a popular athlete. Yet, until recently, the athletes haven’t been able to earn money from being unofficial ambassadors.

But college athletes now get to profit from endorsements, sponsorships, appearances, marketing opportunities or just being able to tutor for extra cash.

Last month, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (“NCAA”) violated antitrust laws by not allowing student-athletes to leverage their ability to get paid.

The NCAA has since changed its bylaws to allow them to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness.

We talk to experts who will explain what this decision means, the practical implications of the change and what other ways this is a game changer.

Listen to the show:

