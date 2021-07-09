Great Podversations: Matthew Barzun and Amy Edmondson

Writer Matthew Barzun speaks with Harvard Professor and author Amy Edmondson about Barzun’s book, “The Power of Giving Away Power: How the Best Leaders Learn to Let Go”. Matthew Barzun has served as U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom and Sweden. He served as National Finance Chair for former President Barack Obama's re-election campaign. He joined CNET Networks in 1993 as its fourth employee and held various management positions during his 11 years with the company, including Chief Strategy Officer.

Amy Edmondson is a Professor at the Harvard Business School. She has been recognized by the biannual Thinkers 50 global ranking of management thinkers since 2011, and most recently was ranked #3. Her most recent book,“The Fearless Organization: Creating Psychological Safety in the Workplace for Learning, Innovation and Growth”, offers a practical guide for organizations serious about success in the modern economy and has been translated into 11 languages.

Listen to the show: