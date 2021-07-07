© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Money Memories: Are Your Finances Controlling You?

By LPM Podcasts
Published July 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT
money memories header
bearandthebull.com
/

Today’s guest is content creator Brandon from the IG account “Worth Life Balance.” After receiving an athletic scholarship, Brandon was initially set on a career in sports. However, he quickly realized that those opportunities were few and far between, and shifted into a career in finance. Brandon shares how his earliest money memories from a paper route taught him the importance of not spending money until you have it. We also discuss lessons that couples can incorporate into their financial planning, and why an investment in education can have the best ROI.

Listen Here

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/2D96A4/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/moneymemories/20210701115517-Brandon.mp3

News
LPM Podcasts
See stories by LPM Podcasts