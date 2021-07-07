Money Memories: Are Your Finances Controlling You?

Today’s guest is content creator Brandon from the IG account “Worth Life Balance.” After receiving an athletic scholarship, Brandon was initially set on a career in sports. However, he quickly realized that those opportunities were few and far between, and shifted into a career in finance. Brandon shares how his earliest money memories from a paper route taught him the importance of not spending money until you have it. We also discuss lessons that couples can incorporate into their financial planning, and why an investment in education can have the best ROI.

