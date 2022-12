https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20210702170940-KPD070221_BookerWillRun.mp3 Listen

This week in Kentucky politics, former state Representative Charles Booker launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Rand Paul. Paul says he’s confident he’ll win reelection. And two lawmakers say they’ll pass a bill allowing student athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness.