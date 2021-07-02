© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This Week In Conversation: Foodie Friday

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published July 2, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT
lunchatcorafayes
Sarah Jane Sanders
/
An illustration for "Eat," a literary and photography exhibit about relationships with food.

Food, food, food — that’s what Friday’s show was all about. And it’s just in time for a three-day weekend that will involve cooking, grilling, and eating out.

We started off with grilling tips from local BBQ master Chan Nelson who followed his dream of turning his food truck into a restaurant. Host Rick Howlett got some tips on how to make your own pork, beef and chicken stack up at weekend barbecues.

Then we talked to local food writers Robin Garr, Lindsay McClave, and Susan Riegler about places in Louisville to go to get your grub on, even if the grub is fine dining. We also dished about how the local restaurant scene is changing, and how people are cooking up their own food cravings when they don’t go out to eat.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210702135024-Final07022021_Food.mp3

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson