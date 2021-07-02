This Week In Conversation: Foodie Friday

Food, food, food — that’s what Friday’s show was all about. And it’s just in time for a three-day weekend that will involve cooking, grilling, and eating out.

We started off with grilling tips from local BBQ master Chan Nelson who followed his dream of turning his food truck into a restaurant. Host Rick Howlett got some tips on how to make your own pork, beef and chicken stack up at weekend barbecues.

Then we talked to local food writers Robin Garr, Lindsay McClave, and Susan Riegler about places in Louisville to go to get your grub on, even if the grub is fine dining. We also dished about how the local restaurant scene is changing, and how people are cooking up their own food cravings when they don’t go out to eat.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210702135024-Final07022021_Food.mp3