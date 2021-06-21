June is a month of commemoration and celebration.

For the first time this year, Louisville Metro Government employees had Juneteenth off work, to commemorate enslaved people being freed as part of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth originated in Texas, and has increased in popularity throughout the country. Several citywide events were planned last week in celebration, and we learned more about them on “In Conversation.”

We also celebrate Pride Month, an amplification of LGBTQ communities. We talked with leaders of established and new organizations that put the focus on empowerment and visibility.

Listen to the show:

