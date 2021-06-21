© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This Week In Conversation:&nbsp; Juneteenth and Pride Month

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published June 21, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT
201806015_PrideParade_10
A crowd screams as Big Freedia enters the stage during the festival's evening concert on Friday, June 15. Big Freedia was the final act for Friday's performances.

June is a month of commemoration and celebration.

For the first time this year, Louisville Metro Government employees had Juneteenth off work, to commemorate enslaved people being freed as part of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth originated in Texas, and has increased in popularity throughout the country. Several citywide events were planned last week in celebration, and we learned more about them on “In Conversation.”

We also celebrate Pride Month, an amplification of LGBTQ communities. We talked with leaders of established and new organizations that put the focus on empowerment and visibility.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210621110635-Final06182021_JuneteenthPride.mp3

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
