This Week In Conversation:&nbsp;More Jobs Than Workers

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published June 4, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT
As you drive through Louisville, you see more people out shopping and dining since before the pandemic hit. But you also see more help wanted signs.  

While the economy has been severely impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, employers are practically begging people to apply for jobs. 

On this week’s “In Conversation” we explored with our guests what that's about. Is extra unemployment pay really causing people to not want to work, or did extra unemployment pay just highlight that some employees had not been making a living wage to begin with?

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
