Great Podversations: Barton Gellman and Ellen Nakashima

Investigative journalist and author Barton Gellman speaks with The Washington Post national security reporter Ellen Nakashima about Gellman’s bestseller, “Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State.”

Barton Gellman is a Pulitzer Prize and Emmy Award-winning journalist. Ellen Nakashima is a national security reporter for The Washington Post who writes about cyber, intelligence and related issues.

Listen to the episode: