Great Podversations: Barton Gellman and Ellen Nakashima

By LPM Podcasts
Published June 4, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT
Kentucky Author Forum
/

Investigative journalist and author Barton Gellman speaks with The Washington Post national security reporter Ellen Nakashima about Gellman’s bestseller, “Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State.”

Barton Gellman is a Pulitzer Prize and Emmy Award-winning journalist. Ellen Nakashima is a national security reporter for The Washington Post who writes about cyber, intelligence and related issues.

Listen to the episode:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20210602144424-GPEp23GellmanAndNakashima.mp3

 

 

