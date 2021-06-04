Great Podversations: Barton Gellman and Ellen Nakashima
Investigative journalist and author Barton Gellman speaks with The Washington Post national security reporter Ellen Nakashima about Gellman’s bestseller, “Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State.”
Barton Gellman is a Pulitzer Prize and Emmy Award-winning journalist. Ellen Nakashima is a national security reporter for The Washington Post who writes about cyber, intelligence and related issues.
