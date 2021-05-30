© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: McConnell Kills Capitol Riot Commission

By Ryland Barton
Published May 30, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, Mitch McConnell blocked the commission investigating the January 6th Capitol riot. Several labor unions and nonprofits called on Gov. Andy Beshear to keep the $300 supplement to unemployment benefits. And Attorney General Daniel Cameron argued that courts can’t waive the $300 fee to expunge felony records. We talk about it all on this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton