Kentucky Politics Distilled: McConnell Kills Capitol Riot Commission
This week in Kentucky politics, Mitch McConnell blocked the commission investigating the January 6th Capitol riot. Several labor unions and nonprofits called on Gov. Andy Beshear to keep the $300 supplement to unemployment benefits. And Attorney General Daniel Cameron argued that courts can’t waive the $300 fee to expunge felony records. We talk about it all on this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Listen to the episode:
