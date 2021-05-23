© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: McConnell Resists Capitol Riot Commission

By Ryland Barton
Published May 23, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, Mitch McConnell came out AGAINST creating a commission to investigate the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. A Baptist adoption agency refused to renew its contract with the state because of a nondiscrimination clause. And a state legislator got his DUI dismissed due to a recent state Supreme Court ruling. Amina Elahi and Ryland Barton recap it all on this week's episode.

Listen to the episode:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20210522232123-KPD052121_McConnellResistsCapitolRiotCommission.mp3

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
