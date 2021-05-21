© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This Week In Conversation: Summertime Travel and Reading

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published May 21, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT
Travel-size bottles of hand sanitizers are going to be packed in a lot of luggage this summer. Because with higher temperatures and lower COVID-19 numbers, many are ready to chance a change of scenery. 

Road trips and flights are making a big comeback and we talked to travel agents on “In Conversation” to talk about where people are going and how they plan to get there — and stay safe. 

And whether you’re taking a good book to the beach or a state park, or cozying up in your favorite reading spot at home, we’ve got you covered on book recommendations, too. 

Here are some of the books recommended by our guests, librarians Jenny Lewis and Yalonda JD Green:

Children’s books

“Outside, Inside” by LeUyen Pham       

“When the World Turned Upside Down” by K. Ibura

“The Bad Guy” series by Aaron Blabey 

Adult books

“The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis 

“The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris

“The Most Beautiful Girl in Cuba” by Chanel Cleeton

“Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan

 

Listen to the show:

https://lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210521170046-FinalICPodcast052121TravelReading.mp3

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
