Great Podversations: Nicholas Christakis and Rob Stein

By LPM Podcasts
Published May 21, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT
Kentucky Author Forum
Physician, sociologist and author Nicholas Christakis speaks with NPR journalist Rob Stein about Christakis’s bestseller, "Apollo’s Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live."

Nicholas Christakis directs the Human Nature Lab at Yale University, where he is also the Co-Director of the Yale Institute for Network Science. 

Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk. Stein covers health and medicine

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20210519154526-GPEp22ChristakisAndStein.mp3

