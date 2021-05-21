Great Podversations: Nicholas Christakis and Rob Stein
Physician, sociologist and author Nicholas Christakis speaks with NPR journalist Rob Stein about Christakis’s bestseller, "Apollo’s Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live."
Nicholas Christakis directs the Human Nature Lab at Yale University, where he is also the Co-Director of the Yale Institute for Network Science.
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk. Stein covers health and medicine
Listen to the episode:
