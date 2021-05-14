© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This Week In Conversation:&nbsp; Incarceration In Kentucky

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published May 14, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT
Whether in local jails or state prisons, at any given time there is a large number of Kentuckians behind bars — almost 30,000 at the end of 2020.

This week on “In Conversation” host Rick Howlett talked about incarceration with experts in the criminal justice field. We talked about policies that impact the people serving time, and what can happen when businesses give a second chance to Kentuckians after they have served their sentences.

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, so we also took some time to reflect on the contributions and history of the AAPI community, and why acknowledging this month is particularly important in 2021.

Listen to the show:

https://lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210514151603-Final05142021_Incarceration.mp3

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
