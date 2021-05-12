Money Memories: Parlez-vous 'Money?'

Jonathan Verhaeghe, better known as "Joney Talks," is a Belgian personal finance content creator. After spending a year living in France on his company's dime, he realized that there was more that he could be doing with his money, but wasn't sure where to start. This prompted him to start documenting his personal finance journey, which he now shares via his podcast and blog.

We talk about the differences Jon has observed between Europeans and Americans when it comes to money, and the irony of being a finance major who can do options math, but not budget.

