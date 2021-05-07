© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Great Podversations: Elizabeth Kolbert and Kate Aronoff

By Laura Ellis, LPM Podcasts
Published May 7, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT
Best-selling writer Elizabeth Kolbert speaks with journalist Kate Aronoff about Kolbert's book, “Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future,” and other timely topics.

Elizabeth Kolbert is a staff writer for The New Yorker. Her most recent book, “Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future,” was published in February. In it, Kolbert explores whether we can change nature to save it, in Earth's new geological epoch: the Anthropocene.

Kate Aronoff is a staff writer at The New Republic and the author of “Overheated: How Capitalism Broke The Planet—And How We Fight Back.”

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20210505090420-GPEp21KolbertandAronoff.mp3

 

 

 

