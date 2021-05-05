Money Memories: Say 'No' to Payday Loans

Paris Grant is a student at Florida International University and host of the "Millennial to Millionaire" podcast, which is dedicated to spreading financial literacy to the millennial generation. Growing up, Grant was primarily raised by the women in his family. We talk about how this influenced his relationship to money, particularly around valuing your worth. He also shares his biggest money mistake: taking out a payday loan.

This week’s listener submissions feature your responses to the question: what financial lessons do you wish you had learned when you were younger?

Listen to the episode: