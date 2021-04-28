Money Memories: Home Is Where The Unicorn Is

Austin Allison is the co-founder of the disruptive real estate startup Pacaso, which recently became the fastest company to ever reach unicorn status, or a $1 billion valuation.

I recently featured Pacaso in a Forbes piece published on April 1st, where I highlighted the company’s unique value proposition, which centers around letting individuals own fractional shares of luxury second homes. Austin shares how buying his first home at the age of 17 sparked his passion for real estate, and the surprising start to his entrepreneurial journey (hint: it has to do with birds).

Also, I asked you to take a walk down memory lane with me and share your first ever job and salary. A few of your submissions are highlighted in this episode.

