Great Podversations: Nicole Krauss and Elizabeth Blair

By Laura Ellis, LPM Podcasts
Published April 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
Kentucky Author Forum
/

Best-selling writer Nicole Krauss speaks with NPR journalist Elizabeth Blair about Krauss’ book of short stories, "To Be A Man."

Nicole Krauss is best known for her novels "Forest Dark," and "Great House," and as a finalist for the National Book Award and the Orange Prize. Elizabeth Blair is an Award-winning senior producer and reporter on the arts desk of NPR.

Listen to the episode:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20210419110355-GPEpisode20KraussBlair.mp3

 

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
