This Week In Conversation: Housing and Evictions in 2021

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published April 2, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT
Home is where the heart is. But if you’re struggling to make ends meet, keeping a roof over your head is probably going to be your biggest worry.

COVID-19 has put a huge dent in the economy, with many renters finding out that, despite state eviction relief funding, they can still be kicked out on the streets. 

On “In Conversation” this Friday, we talked about the state of housing in Louisville. We looked at the challenges of finding affordable housing, and what relief looks like for those who can’t afford their rent. We also heard more about the history of housing discrimination faced by Black Louisville as part of an oral history project conducted by the Metropolitan Housing Coalition and the University of Louisville Oral History Center.

Listen to the show:

https://lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210402162236-Final04022021_Housing2021.mp3

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
