Great Podversations: Yo-Yo Ma and Teddy Abrams

Grammy award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma speaks with conductor, composer, and musician Teddy Abrams about the power of music, healing cultural differences, and other timely topics.

Yo-Yo Ma has recorded more than 100 albums, is the winner of 18 Grammy Awards, and has performed for nine American presidents, most recently on the occasion of President Biden’s inauguration.

Teddy Abrams is the Music Director of both the Louisville Orchestra and the Britt Festival Orchestra.

Listen to the conversation:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20210331102232-GPEp19MaAndAbrams.mp3 Listen

Great Podversations from the Kentucky Author Forum features nationally-recognized writers in conversation about literature, politics, history, economics, science and culture. Robert Siegel introduces each episode.

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify