Great Podversations: Philip Rucker and Mara Liasson

By Laura Ellis, LPM Podcasts
Published March 19, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT
Kentucky Author Forum
Pulitzer-winning writer Philip Rucker speaks with NPR journalist Mara Liasson about Rucker’s number one New York Times bestseller, “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J Trump’s Testing of America.”

The book is an unvarnished exploration of Trump’s presidency and administration. Philip Rucker is the Washington Bureau chief at the Washington Post and has covered Congress, the Obama White House and the 2012 and 2016 presidential campaigns. He serves as an on-air political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson covers politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and on political trends beyond the Beltway.

Listen to the episode:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kaf/20210316122253-GPEp18RuckerAndLiasson.mp3

 

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
