© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Money Memories: Can Student Loans And Saving Coexist?

By Laura Ellis, Ilona Limonta-Volkova
Published February 24, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST
money memories header
bearandthebull.com
/

Eryn Schultz is the founder of pHERsonal Finance Day, a platform which offers courses and content tailored to women and asks, "What will the return on your day be?"

Eryn is a graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard Business School. She discusses what inspired her to plunge into entrepreneurship, and gives advice on how to save, how to tackle student loans, and how to prioritize between the two.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/2D96A4/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/moneymemories/20210224134748-MM022421_Eryn_Schultz.mp3

Can't listen? Here's a transcript.

News
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis