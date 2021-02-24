Money Memories: Can Student Loans And Saving Coexist?

Eryn Schultz is the founder of pHERsonal Finance Day, a platform which offers courses and content tailored to women and asks, "What will the return on your day be?"

Eryn is a graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard Business School. She discusses what inspired her to plunge into entrepreneurship, and gives advice on how to save, how to tackle student loans, and how to prioritize between the two.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/2D96A4/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/moneymemories/20210224134748-MM022421_Eryn_Schultz.mp3 Listen

Can't listen? Here's a transcript.