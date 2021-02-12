This Week In Conversation: The State of Homelessness in Kentucky and Indiana

There’s never a good time to be without a bed to sleep in and a safe roof over your head.

But with the bitter low temperatures and a highly contagious virus running rampant through the whole world, it’s a particularly bad time.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talk about homelessness and how the numbers and the issues compare to previous years.

Host Rick Howlett talks to leaders of area shelters, and a researcher who tell us how problems with homelessness in Kentucky and Indiana compare on a national level, and how the economic throes of not being able to afford a home intersect with the eviction crisis.

Listen to the show: