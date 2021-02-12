© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This Week In Conversation: The State of Homelessness in Kentucky and Indiana

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published February 12, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST
Homeless Camp Clearing by J. Tyler Franklin, Louisville Public Media-082638
Photo by J. Tyler Franklin
/

There’s never a good time to be without a bed to sleep in and a safe roof over your head.

But with the bitter low temperatures and a highly contagious virus running rampant through the whole world, it’s a particularly bad time.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talk about homelessness and how the numbers and the issues compare to previous years.

Host Rick Howlett talks to leaders of area shelters, and a researcher who tell us how problems with homelessness in Kentucky and Indiana compare on a national level, and how the economic throes of not being able to afford a home intersect with the eviction crisis. 

Listen to the show:

This Week In Conversation: The State of Homelessness in Kentucky and Indiana

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson