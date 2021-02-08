Money Memories: You Know More About Personal Finance Than You Think
Chris Browning is the host of the award-winning podcast “Popcorn Finance.” The show’s mission is to help people make sense of personal finance in less time than it takes to make a bag of popcorn. Chris has been featured in Yahoo Finance, Investopedia, and Nerdwallet. In this episode, Chris shares his biggest money mistakes and wins, and what he believes the keys to financial wellness are.
Listen to the show:
https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/2D96A4/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/moneymemories/20210202143507-MM020321_ChrisBrowning.mp3