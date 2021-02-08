© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Money Memories: You Know More About Personal Finance Than You Think

By Laura Ellis, LPM Podcasts
Published February 8, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST
money memories header
bearandthebull.com
/

Chris Browning is the host of the award-winning podcast “Popcorn Finance.” The show’s mission is to help people make sense of personal finance in less time than it takes to make a bag of popcorn. Chris has been featured in Yahoo Finance, Investopedia, and Nerdwallet. In this episode, Chris shares his biggest money mistakes and wins, and what he believes the keys to financial wellness are.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/2D96A4/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/moneymemories/20210202143507-MM020321_ChrisBrowning.mp3

News
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis