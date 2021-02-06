© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Money Memories: How One Influencer Turned Her Side Hustle Into A 6-Figure Career

By Laura Ellis, LPM Podcasts
Published February 6, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST
Katia Chesnok is the founder of personal finance blog and Instagram platform Economikat, where she educates millennials, Latinx, and BIPOC communities on all things money, and empowers them with wealth-building tips to earn more, negotiate, side hustle, budget, and invest. She paid off more than $38,000 of credit card debt in 18 months thanks to her side hustle, which later became a six-figure digital marketing business.

