This Week In Conversation: Hunger and Food Insecurity During COVID-19

While some people struggle with putting on pounds during quarantine, from the luxury of deciding what food delivery to pick from, not far away, there are neighbors trying to figure out how they can afford their next meal.

Food insecurity. It’s real. And it’s on the increase during a pandemic, as people with thinner wallets struggle with being able to afford the basics.

Food pantries - the organizations that help provide food to those in need - are seeing historically high numbers of people seeking groceries from food pantries. Research by Feeding America, a national nonprofit network, places Kentucky’s food insecurity rate at more than 18%.

On today’s show, we talk to leaders of food pantries and food insecurity experts about what they are seeing, what they project about the future, what their needs are, and how we can help our neighbors not have hunger on their plates.

