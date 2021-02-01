Great Podversations: Terry Tempest Williams and Nathaniel Rich

Award-winning writer, conservationist and activist Terry Tempest Williams speaks with novelist and journalist Nathaniel Rich. Both Williams and Rich are avid proponents of ecological issues.

Nathaniel Rich is the author of several books and a journalist at The New York Times Magazine. Mr. Rich’s 2019 book "Losing Earth: A Recent History" received awards from the Society of Environmental Journalists and the American Institute of Physicists and was a finalist for the PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award. He is a regular contributor to The Atlantic, Harper's, and The New York Review of Books. Rich’s next book, titled "Second Nature," will be published in March 2021.

Terry Tempest Williams writes about social and environmental justice, including ecology and the protection of public lands. She has received a John Muir Award for American Conservation and was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Ms. Williams 2019 book "Erosion: Essays of Undoing" examines the cultural and environmental issues of public land, and climate crisis. She is the current writer-in-residence at Harvard Divinity School.

Listen to the show:

Great Podversations features nationally-recognized writers in conversation, produced by the University of Louisville Kentucky Author Forum.