This Week In Conversation: How Free Speech and Social Media Intersect

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published January 15, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST
Tweeting a link to the Facebook post about the TikTok video they saw while scrolling through Instagram is how many people get—and share—information these days.

And even if you get your news from traditional and reliable sources, like WFPL, you probably still recognize how social media is shaping conversations and influencing events. 

Is President Donald Trump’s ban from twitter a violation of his right to free speech, like some people say? What role did his Trump’s online rhetoric play in inciting the violent breech of the U.S. Capitol last week? 

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we break down First Amendment rights as they apply to social media, and discuss how digital platforms should respond when online speech creates real-world danger. 

 

Listen to the show:

Can't catch the live broadcast? Follow the "In Conversation" podcast and listen when you want. Use the links below (and check out all our podcasts at the LPM podcasts page):

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
